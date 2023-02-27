In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates lotus-shaped Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

1/6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal in Karnataka and laid the foundation for various development projects on February 27. (Image: Twitter @PIBBengaluru)The inauguration of the Shivamogga airport coincides with the BJP strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's 80th birthday in his hometown. Yediyurappa originally mooted the project during his tenure as deputy CM in the JD(S)-BJP government. (Image: Twitter @PIBBengaluru)The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. (Image: ANI)The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. (Image: ANI)The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and has runway, terminal building, ATC tower, fire station, taxiway apron, apron, approach road, peripheral road and compound wall. (Image: ANI)Ahead of the inauguration programme, PM Modi inspected the model of Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport. (Image: ANI)