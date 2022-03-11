English
    In Pics | PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat after BJP’s massive win in 4 states

    PM Narendra Modi began a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, post BJP's win in four of the five states Assembly election. Riding in an open car decorated with flowers, Modi waved to people during the roadshow from the airport to Kamalam, BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi begins a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, post BJP's win in four of the five states Assembly election. Riding in an open car decorated with flowers, Modi waved to people during the roadshow from the airport to Kamalam, BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar. (Image: AFP)
    Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat. (Image: AP)
    PM Narendra Modi waves during a road show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 11. (Image: AP)
    PM Modi gestures to his supporters during the roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: AFP)
    Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat on March 11, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The PM greeted people with victory signs during the roadshow. (Image: AFP)
    Crowd gathered to greet Modi. Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat. (Image: AFP)
    ‘Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans were being chanted at PM Modi’s roadshow. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    A man waves Indian flag while waiting for the arrival of PM Modi during a roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)
    People stand on an Indian battle tank 'Vijayanta' installed at the airport circle, as they wait for the arrival of PM Modi during a roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP)
    People gather for a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
    Security personnel stand guard during a roadshow of IPM Modi in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP)
    People wait for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP)
    There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people to greet PM Modi during his two-day Gujarat visit on March 11. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)
    Tags: #Goa #Gujarat #Manipur #Narendra Modi #PM Narendra Modi #Punjab #Slideshow #Uttar Pradesh #Uttarakhand
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:02 pm
