In Pics | PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat after BJP’s massive win in 4 states

PM Narendra Modi begins a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, post BJP's win in four of the five states Assembly election. Riding in an open car decorated with flowers, Modi waved to people during the roadshow from the airport to Kamalam, BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar. (Image: AFP)

Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat on March 11, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The PM greeted people with victory signs during the roadshow. (Image: AFP)

Crowd gathered to greet Modi. Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat. (Image: AFP)

