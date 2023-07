1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for his visit to Paris on July 13. (Image: PTI Photo)

2/5 “Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening,” PM Modi tweeted after his arrival. (Image: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

3/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on July 13 accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit during which he will attend the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. (Image: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

4/5 In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Deputy General to the Military Governor of Paris Eric Chasboeuf received Modi at the airport; they walked past the French Republican Guards at the Orly airport in Orly, Paris' suburb. (Image: AP/ PTI)