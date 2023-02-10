In Pics | PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Vande Bharat Express train at a railway station in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai on February 10 on the Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar routes. Image: PTIAt an event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, Modi first flagged off the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and later another semi-high-speed train linking the country's financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi temple town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Image: Central Railway TwitterThe one-way fare without catering service on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be Rs 1,000 for chair car and Rs 2,015 for executive chair car, while the fares for the two classes with catering will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365, respectively, a CR official said. The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for the chair car and the executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1,840, respectively. Image: ANIRailway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (left) and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. Image: ANI TwitterThe Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 455 km in six hours and 30 minutes, cutting down the travel time by nearly an hour. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take five hours and 25 minutes to travel 343 km to the temple town. Image: ANI Twitter