In Pics | PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 km distance between Mumbai and the textile city in six hours and 30 minutes, bringing down travel time by an hour
Vande Bharat Express train at a railway station in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai on February 10 on the Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar routes. Image: PTI
At an event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, Modi first flagged off the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and later another semi-high-speed train linking the country's financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi temple town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Image: Central Railway Twitter
The one-way fare without catering service on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be Rs 1,000 for chair car and Rs 2,015 for executive chair car, while the fares for the two classes with catering will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365, respectively, a CR official said. The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for the chair car and the executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1,840, respectively. Image: ANI
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (left) and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. Image: ANI Twitter
The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 455 km in six hours and 30 minutes, cutting down the travel time by nearly an hour. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take five hours and 25 minutes to travel 343 km to the temple town. Image: ANI Twitter