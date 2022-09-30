In Pics | PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat Express 2.0 running from Gandhinagar to Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur station. (Source: PIB)

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Railways, Ashvini Vaishnav, and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri. (Source: PIB)

The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express 2.0 and took stock of onboard facilities. (Source: PIB)

The Prime Minister also interacted with his co-passengers including those from the family members of railways staff, women entrepreneurs, researchers and youngsters. (Source: PIB)

He also interacted with workers, engineers and other staff. (Source: PIB)

Modi inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express 2.0. The government expects that Vande Bharat Express 2.0 which will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of India. (Source: PIB)

Vande Bharat Express 2.0 will enable business owners from Gujarat to travel to Mumbai and vice versa without bearing the brunt of high-cost airline tickets while availing facilities that are available on air. One-way travel time of Vande Bharat Express 2.0 from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is estimated at around 6-7 hours. (Source: PIB)

It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It will also have Wi-Fi content on-demand facility. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24” in the previous version. (Source: PIB)

Vande Bharat Express is also going to be environment friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy-efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. (Source: PIB)

Side recliner seat facility which was provided only to executive class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. (Source: PIB)

In the Vande Bharat Express 2.0, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the roof-mounted package unit for air purification. (Source: PIB)