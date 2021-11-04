MARKET NEWS

In pics| PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans at J&K's Nowshera

Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali on November 4. Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. Official sources shared photographs of him at an Army post in Nowshera. Army chief General MM Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on November 3 and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali on November 4. Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.  (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: ANI)
I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here: PM Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera, J&K. Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals.
"I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," he said. "Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," he added. (Image: ANI)
The prime minister lauded the role played by the brigade here in surgical strikes. India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
The prime minister lauded the role played by the brigade here in surgical strikes. India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "There were many attempts to disturb peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given. It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike."  (Image: ANI)
The Prime inister also said, The role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching newer heights. The women are being given permanent commission in the army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for women now: PM Modi at Nowshera, J&K
The Prime Minister also said that the role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching newer heights. The women are being given permanent commission in the army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for women now. (Image: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi distributes sweets among army soldiers and interacts with them at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)
He also distributed sweets among army soldiers and interacted with them at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours and interacts with veterans at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi honours and interacts with veterans at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)
He hailed the courage of soldiers and said their capability and strength had ensured peace and security for the country. "I want to spend Diwali with family members, so I join you on this festival," he said.
He hailed the courage of soldiers and said their capability and strength had ensured peace and security for the country. "I want to spend Diwali with family members, so I join you on this festival," he said. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Indian Army Jawans chorused 'Bharat Mata Ki Ji' slogan at Nowshera, J&K (Image: ANI)
PM Modi along with Indian Army Jawans chorused the 'Bharat Mata Ki Ji' slogan at Nowshera, J&K. (Image: ANI)
