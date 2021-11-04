In pics| PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans at J&K's Nowshera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali on November 4. Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: ANI)

"I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," he said. "Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," he added. (Image: ANI)

The prime minister lauded the role played by the brigade here in surgical strikes. India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "There were many attempts to disturb peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given. It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike." (Image: ANI)

The Prime Minister also said that the role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching newer heights. The women are being given permanent commission in the army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for women now. (Image: ANI)

He also distributed sweets among army soldiers and interacted with them at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi honours and interacts with veterans at Nowshera. (Image: ANI)

He hailed the courage of soldiers and said their capability and strength had ensured peace and security for the country. "I want to spend Diwali with family members, so I join you on this festival," he said. (Image: ANI)