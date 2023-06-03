In Pics | PM Modi at Odisha train crash site, takes stock of situation

1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha's Balasore on June 3 to visit the site where three trains crashed leading to the death of at least 261 people and leaving close to 1,000 others injured. Modi was accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, both of whom belong from Odisha. (Image: PIB)

2/7 Modi arrived in an Air Force helicopter at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train had collided at around 7 pm on June 2. The site is located 170 km north of the state capital Bhubaneswar. (Image: PIB)

3/7 The PM was briefed by senior officials and inspected the site along with Pradhan and Vaishnaw. He also spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site, asking them to ensure that required help is provided to the injured and their kin, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources. (Image: PIB)

4/7 The PM also met the injured at a hospital in Balasore. Speaking to reporters, Modi said, "It is a painful incident. Government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It is a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for a probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently." (Image: PTI)

5/7 Modi inspected the relief work that was underway and interacted with the disaster relief personnel and local authorities. He stressed on addressing this monumental tragedy with the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, ANI learnt from sources. (Image: PIB)

6/7 Earlier in the day, the PM chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation with senior officials. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)