In Pics | PM Modi arrives at Washington DC, meets US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

1/11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel he is staying in Washington, DC. (Image: @narendramodi)

2/11 PM Modi and First Lady Jill Biden at National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. (Image: @naredramodi)

3/11 "PM Narendra Modi & First Lady of the US Jill Biden participated in a unique event focused on promoting vocational education and skill development among youth. PM & the First Lady discussed collaborative efforts aimed at creating workforce for the future. PM highlighted various initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research & entrepreneurship," tweets MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

4/11 "To maintain a growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions & advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I belive that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," said PM Modi at National Science Foundation. (Image: @naredramodi)

5/11 US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at The White House, in Washington (Image: @ANI)

6/11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a special sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

7/11 PM Narendra Modi gifts a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow to President Joe Biden.

8/11 PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.

