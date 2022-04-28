English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics | PM Modi addresses 'Peace and Development Rally' in Assam

    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for healthcare and education projects including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga, Assam on April 28.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga, Assam on April 28. (Image: ANI)
    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects on healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga, Assam on April 28. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ‘Peace and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District, Assam. “In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas',”said Modi. (Image: ANI)
    Modi addresses ‘Peace and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. “In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas',” he said. (Image: ANI)
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined Prime Minister during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu. (Image: ANI)
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the prime minister during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu. (Image: ANI)
    Later, PM Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals. (Image: ANI)
    Later, Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals. (Image: ANI)
    According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. (Image: ANI)
    According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase one of the project. These cancer hospitals are at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. (Image: ANI)
    Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. (Image: ANI)
    Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals across the state. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project. (Image: ANI)
    Prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase two of the project. (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #Assam Rally #cancer #Health #India #PM Narendra Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 12:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.