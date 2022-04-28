In Pics | PM Modi addresses 'Peace and Development Rally' in Assam

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects on healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga, Assam on April 28. (Image: ANI)

Modi addresses ‘Peace and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. “In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas',” he said. (Image: ANI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the prime minister during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu. (Image: ANI)

Later, Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals. (Image: ANI)

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase one of the project. These cancer hospitals are at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. (Image: ANI)

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals across the state. (Image: ANI)