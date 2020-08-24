In pics | PM CARES allocates funds for two COVID-19 hospitals in Bihar

The PMO tweeted that the 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna, will be inaugurated on August 24, and the 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon Moneycontrol News The PM CARES Fund Trust will finance two COVID-19 makeshift hospitals with 500 beds each in Bihar, in a move to improve the coronavirus care in the state. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced the decision on social media on August 24. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) The Prime Minsiter’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES FUND) was created on March 28 to combat the coronavirus pandemic in India and for relief efforts against similar pandemic like situations in the future. Bihar is one of the worst-affected states by novel coronavirus in India. (Image: pmcares.gov.in) The PM CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) The PMO tweeted that the 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna, will be inaugurated on August 24, and the 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) In a series of tweets, the PMO also informed that these hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Every bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) First Published on Aug 24, 2020 06:40 pm