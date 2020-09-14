In pics | Parliament Monsoon Session begins on September 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

The 18-day session will run until October 1 and will be held under strict safety protocols like staggered seating arrangement of MPs in chambers of both houses, introduction of mobile app for registering their attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the house have been put in place at the parliament building complex.
The Monsoon Session began on September 14 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic with many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. Of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha will hold its first-day proceedings on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Ahead of the beginning of Monsoon Session on September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media asserting that major decisions will be taken during Parliament proceedings with discussions on various subjects in both the houses. (Image: News18)
The Prime Minister congratulated all lawmakers for participating in the Monsoon Session amid COVID-19 crisis and advised them to take precautions until the vaccine comes. "In the Monsoon Session, all MPs will give a message through Parliament that they are with the brave soldiers of our forces." (Image: News18)
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MPs register their attendance using the 'Attendance Register' App. Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed. The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The first-of-its-kind Monsoon Session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts, while special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines. In between the two shifts, the entire complex will be sanitised. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
