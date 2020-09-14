In pics | Parliament Monsoon Session begins on September 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Monsoon Session began on September 14 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic with many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. Of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha will hold its first-day proceedings on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Image: Twitter @ANI)