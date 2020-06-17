App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Pakistani Hindu refugees see India return as 'rebirth', say they feel safer here

Many of these refugees are waiting for India to grant them citizenship as the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pakistani Hindus feel safer in India. Hundreds of Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan have built a new home in India and are living in a refugee colony on the outskirts of New Delhi. Last year Modi government introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Many Hindus who left Pakistan are living in a refugee colony on the outskirts of New Delhi. Last year, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in order to help them get Indian citizenship. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A Pakistani Hindu refugee collects sticks at a Hindu refugee settlement where refugees have put up makeshift huts using wood collected from surrounding trees, situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, July 17, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
A Pakistani Hindu refugee collects sticks at a Hindu refugee settlement where refugees have put up makeshift huts using wood collected from surrounding trees, situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Pakistani Hindu refugees put together a makeshift hut using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, July 16, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Pakistani Hindu refugees put together a makeshift hut using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

One of those Hindus, Dharamveer Solanki, who left his home in Pakistan’s Hyderabad city seven years ago said, “It felt as though I had been reborn.” He is living in a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi, March 16, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
One of those Hindus, Dharamveer Solanki, who left his home in Pakistan's Hyderabad city seven years ago said, "It felt as though I had been reborn." He is living in a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Hindu refugees from Pakistan's Sindh Province stand next to a cut-out of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, as they celebrate the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, being passed in India's Parliament, at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi, December 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Hindu refugees from Pakistan's Sindh Province stand next to a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A picture of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is stuck on a wall at the home of a family who are refugees from Pakistan, July 18, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
A picture of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is stuck on a wall at the home of a family who are refugees from Pakistan. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Phulwanti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, video calls some of her relatives in Pakistan, June 10, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Phulwanti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, in a video call with some of her relatives in Pakistan. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Solar powered lights and clothes are left on wooden branches at a Hindu refugee settlement situated in the middle of a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, January 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Solar powered lights and clothes are left on wooden branches at a Hindu refugee settlement situated in the middle of a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A family of Hindu refugees from Pakistan video call their relatives, as a man shines a solar-powered light above them, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, January 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
A family of Hindu refugees from Pakistan call their relatives as a man shines a solar-powered light above them, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Phulwanti prepares a meal as her mother Parti looks on at their home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi, January 17, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Phulwanti prepares a meal as her mother Parti looks on at their home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A family, who are Hindu refugees from Pakistan, spend time together in their home at a Hindu refugee settlement where they live near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi, June 10, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
A family, who are Hindu refugees from Pakistan, spend time together in their home at a Hindu refugee settlement where they live near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Phoolwanti stands by a white board in a makeshift classroom with other children at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla, June 3, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Phoolwanti stands by a white board in a makeshift classroom with other children at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Hindu refugees from Pakistan rest under Signature bridge, a highway overpass, to avoid the summer heat near a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area in New Delhi, June 11, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Hindu refugees from Pakistan rest under Signature bridge, a highway overpass, to avoid the summer heat near a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Parti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, plays on a swing with her two-year-old son near their makeshift hut where they live that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, June 11, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Parti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, plays on a swing with her two-year-old son near their makeshift hut where they live that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Posters of Bollywood actors hang on the wall of a home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi, July 18, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Posters of Bollywood actors hang on the wall of a home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Many of these refugees are waiting for India to grant them citizenship as the process has been delayed due to novel coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Many of these refugees are waiting for India to grant them citizenship as the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 05:22 pm

