In Pics | Pakistani Hindu refugees see India return as 'rebirth', say they feel safer here

1/16 Many Hindus who left Pakistan are living in a refugee colony on the outskirts of New Delhi. Last year, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in order to help them get Indian citizenship. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 2/16 A Pakistani Hindu refugee collects sticks at a Hindu refugee settlement where refugees have put up makeshift huts using wood collected from surrounding trees, situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 3/16 Pakistani Hindu refugees put together a makeshift hut using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 4/16 One of those Hindus, Dharamveer Solanki, who left his home in Pakistan's Hyderabad city seven years ago said, "It felt as though I had been reborn." He is living in a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 5/16 Hindu refugees from Pakistan's Sindh Province stand next to a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 6/16 A picture of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is stuck on a wall at the home of a family who are refugees from Pakistan. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 7/16 Phulwanti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, in a video call with some of her relatives in Pakistan. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 8/16 Solar powered lights and clothes are left on wooden branches at a Hindu refugee settlement situated in the middle of a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 9/16 A family of Hindu refugees from Pakistan call their relatives as a man shines a solar-powered light above them, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 10/16 Phulwanti prepares a meal as her mother Parti looks on at their home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 11/16 A family, who are Hindu refugees from Pakistan, spend time together in their home at a Hindu refugee settlement where they live near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 12/16 Phoolwanti stands by a white board in a makeshift classroom with other children at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 13/16 Hindu refugees from Pakistan rest under Signature bridge, a highway overpass, to avoid the summer heat near a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 14/16 Parti, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, plays on a swing with her two-year-old son near their makeshift hut where they live that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 15/16 Posters of Bollywood actors hang on the wall of a home at a Hindu refugee settlement near Majnu ka Tilla. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) 16/16 Many of these refugees are waiting for India to grant them citizenship as the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis) First Published on Jun 17, 2020 05:22 pm