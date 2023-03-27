In Pics: Opposition wears black to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

1/7 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 27 hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing the black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country. (Image: News18)

2/7 Kharge alleged that the Centre used the probe agencies to bend those who did not bow before the government. The Congress leader's remarks came while addressing the media after a joint opposition march from the Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk wearing black attire as a mark of protest against the Centre over the Adani Group issue. (Image: AP)

3/7 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest. During the march, Kharge was seen holding the hands of other MPs and marching. A banner of Satyameva Jayate was also seen.

4/7 The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government at the Gandhi statue in the complex and demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the Adani issue. (Image: Congress)

5/7 The Indian Youth Congress workers were detained in Delhi after they protested over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. (Image: Congress)

6/7 Earlier in the day, the opposition MPs held a meeting at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament building on March 27 to formulate the strategy for the day. (Image: ANI)