In Pics | Opposition parties continue to protest against price hike in Parliament

Moneycontrol News

Opposition parties on July 20 continued their protest on Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain commodities for daily use. (Image: AP)Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a rollback of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer. (Image: AP)Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury join the Joint Opposition protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the issues of price rise and inflation on the third day of the Monsoon session. (Image: AP)The protesting opposition MPs also held banners and placards, saying "Gabbar Singh Tax Strikes again". The opposition has been describing the GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, referring to the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay's villain Gabbar Singh who illegally collected taxes from villagers in the film. (Image: AP)The Congress and other parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the issue of inflation and GST rates. Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the issue ever since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 18. (Image: AP)GST was raised on essential items including curd and paneer from zero to 5 percent starting July 18. The protest also came in the wake of a row over the Rajya Sabha secretariat issuing a circular saying no protest or demonstration will be allowed inside Parliament. (Image: AP)