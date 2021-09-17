MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Odisha artist creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Modi using food grains

Odisha artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday. (Image: ANI)
Odisha artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday. (Image: ANI)
"India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," she says (Image: ANI)
"India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," she says (Image: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, other opposition leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday. (Image: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, other opposition leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Narendra Modi #Narendra modi 71st birthday #PM Modi #Slideshow
first published: Sep 17, 2021 12:14 pm

