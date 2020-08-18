In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

From Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan to pioneer Indian journalist Gulshan Ewing, many famous India personalities and celebrities passed away during the lockdown Moneycontrol News India witnessed many notable deaths during the lockdown. On March 24, the Centre ordered a nationwide lockdown amid the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. From Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan to pioneer Indian journalist Gulshan Ewing, many famous Indian personalities and celebrities passed away during the lockdown. (Image: Moneycontrol) Nishikant Kamat | 1970 - August 17, 2020 | Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away around 4.25 pm on August 17. The 50-year old director of movies such as Drishyam, Force and Madaari was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years and was being treated at a Hyderabad hospital. (Image: News18) Pandit Jasraj | January 28, 1930 - August 17, 2020| Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, U.S. His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US. (Image: News18 Creative) Chetan Chauhan | July 21, 1947 - August 16, 2020 | Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has died at 73. Chauhan who had also served as a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government had suffered from kidney failure and was put on a ventilator at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. (Image: Twitter) Captain Deepak Sathe | April 24, 1961 - August 7, 2020 | Pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight died along with 17 others after the plane crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport on August 7. (Image: Twitter) Saroj Khan | November 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020 | Noted choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest on July 3. She was battling ill health since the past few days and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness. (Image: News18 Creative) Sushant Singh Rajput | January 21, 1986 - June 14, 2020 | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34, killed himself at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Known for his work in films such as 'Kai Po Che!' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' among others, Rajput was recently seen in 'Chhichhore'. (Image: PTI) Samir Bangara | Samir Bangara, the co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, passed away in a road accident on June 14. Before Qyunki Digital, Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@samirbangara) Rishi Kapoor | September 4, 1952 – April 30, 2020 | Bollywood heartthrob and national award-winning actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. Famed for his romantic roles, Kapoor’s second innings as an actor was even more amazing than his first. From ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘102 Not Out’, the actor has given us a plethora of remarkable performances to remember him. (Image: Twitter- Rishi Kapoor @chintskap) Jayaraman Anbazhagan | June 10, 1958 – June 10, 2020 | DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died on June 10 at a local hospital, weeks after he was tested positive for coronavirus. His condition was critical and was put on ventilator support. (Image: News18) Irrfan Khan | Jan 7, 1967 – April 29, 2020 | Padma Shri awardee and one of the finest talents in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital's ICU on April 28 for a colon infection. He was one of the best actors the global film industry has witnessed in recent years. (Image: Screengrab: Life of Pi) Chiranjeevi Sarja | October 17, 1980 – June 7, 2020 | Popular Kannada actor, known for movies such as 'Chirru', 'Sinnga', and 'Amma I Love You' died of cardiac arrest on June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Chiranjeevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Several south stars mourned the loss. (Image: telugu.news18.com) Wajid Khan | July 10, 1977 – June 1, 2020 | Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as 'Wanted', 'Dabangg' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', died on June 1 due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He also tested positive for coronavirus but died of a cardiac arrest. (Image: Twitter @wajidkhan7) Basu Chatterjee | 1930 – June 4, 2020 | Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as 'Rajnigandha' and 'Chitchor', died on June 4 following age related health issues. (Image: Twitter) Mohit Baghel | June 7, 1993 – May 23, 2020 | Actor Mohit Baghel, who co-starred with superstar Salman Khan in Ready, died of cancer. (Image: Twitter @mohitbaghelfc) Yogesh Gaur | March 19, 1943 – May 29, 2020 | Prominent lyricist in 70s Hindi cinema passed away on May 29. Veteran lyricist gave some of the best songs like ‘Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye’ and ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’. (Image: Wikipedia) Jagesh Mukati | 1973 – June 10, 2020 | Television and theatre actor Jagesh Mukati, who also featured in Bollywood films like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, passed away at the age of 47 on June 10. The deceased actor had been suffering from asthma and obesity-related health issues. (Image: News18) Indian Journalist Gulshan Ewing | 1928 – April 18, 2020 | Pioneer Indian Journalist and socialite died with COVID-19 at her home in London on April 18. She edited two of India's most popular magazines – women's journal Eve's Weekly and film magazine Star & Style – between 1966 and 1989. (Image: Twitter @AnjaliEwing) Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz | October 2, 1960 – March 25, 2020 | Noted Chef Floyd Cardoz of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York. Tragic death of Cardoz due to coronavirus had left the Indian and American culinary worlds reeling. (Image: Forbes) Anil Suri | Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who had backed films like Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak, passed away due to coronavirus on June 4. (Representative Image: News18) First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:00 pm