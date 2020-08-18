In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Pandit Jasraj | January 28, 1930 - August 17, 2020| Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, U.S. His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US. (Image: News18 Creative)