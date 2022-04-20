In Pics | NDMC continues demolition in Jahangirpuri despite SC stay order

Moneycontrol News

Despite Supreme Court (SC) order on April 20 to maintain status quo on demolition drive, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) continued anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. (Image: News18)The SC stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused. The court will hear the matter on April 21. (Image: News18)Over one hour after Supreme Court directed for status quo, the bench was informed that the demolition activity had not been halted still. The apex court has now directed its registry to communicate the order to the mayor of NDMC immediately. (Image: ANI)The Jahangirpuri area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. (Image: News18)A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. (Image: ANI)Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered. The demolition is underway. Dave has alleged that no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators. (Image: News18)A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri ahead of the anti-encroachment operation on April 20. NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has termed this action as a routine campaign. (Image: ANI)