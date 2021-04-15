MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Mumbai shuts down: Streets deserted, shops shuttered as 15-day COVID-19 curbs kick in

India is experiencing its worst coronavirus surge, with daily infections exceeding 1.5 lakh for five days now.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
In the wake of surging coronavirus infections India’s worst hit state Maharashtra face stricter restrictions for 15 days which came into effect from 8pm on April 14. The state government imposed Section 144 across the state to limit on the movement of people amid the rising COVID cases. (Image: AFP)
In the wake of surging coronavirus infections, Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has begun 15 days of strict restrictions that came into effect from 8 pm on April 14. The government has imposed Section 144 across the state, limiting the movement and gathering of people amid a spike in COVID cases. (Image: AFP)
Maharashtra government’s new restrictions said that the most public places, shops and establishments will be shut, except essential services like grocery shops and banks. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Maharashtra government’s new restrictions require most public places, shops and establishments to remain shut except essential services like grocery shops and banks. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
India has detected over 2 lakh news infection in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to over 14 million cases and 1,73,000 dead so far. (Image: AP)
India crossed another grim milestone on April 15 as it reported more than 2 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to over 14 million and 1,73,000 deaths. (Image: AP)
Deserted road outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus are seen after restrictions were imposed in Mumbai. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (Image: AP)
Deserted roads outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus after restrictions were imposed in Mumbai. The teeming metropolis and other parts of Maharashtra will face lockdown-like curbs for two weeks to stem the record surge in coronavirus infections. (Image: AP)
Empty streets are seen during restrictions imposed by the state government amid the rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases. All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7am on 1st May. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Empty streets are seen during restrictions imposed by the state government amid rising coronavirus cases. All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain shut till 7 am on May 1. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
India is experiencing its worst pandemic surge, with average daily infections exceeding 143,000 over the past week. People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai after the lockdown was imposed. (Image: AP)
India is experiencing its worst pandemic surge, with average daily infections exceeding 1.5 lakh for the last five days. People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai after the curbs were imposed. (Image: AP)
The lockdown has impacted the most to daily wage workers. Shoe polishers near Gateway of India in Mumbai say their earnings have dwindled in wake of COVID-induced restrictions. "I've been working here for the past 18 years. Earlier, I used to earn Rs 100-200/day. Now it's hardly Rs 50/day," Umesh Sakesh said yesterday. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The impact of stricter restrictions can be seen in the life of daily wage workers. Shoeshiners near Gateway of India in Mumbai say their earnings have dwindled in wake of COVID-induced restrictions. "I've been working here for the past 18 years. Earlier, I used to earn Rs 100-200 a day. Now it's hardly Rs 50 a day," Umesh Sakesh said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason. Restaurants in the state will remain closed for the next 15 days and only home delivery of food will be allowed during this period.
No one will be allowed to venture out without a valid reason. Restaurants in the state will remain closed for the next two weeks and only home delivery of food will be allowed during the period. (Image: AFP)
Public transport like local trains, busses, taxis etc permitted to run but they can only be used for essential workers and in emergency and essential activities for general public. (Image: AFP)
Public transport like local trains, buses, taxis, etc are permitted to run but they can only be used by essential workers and during an emergency or for essential services. (Image: AFP)
The government's official order also said that the decision will be taken on whether domestic helps, drivers and attendants can be included in the essential service category "depending on local conditions". (Image: AP)
The state government has also said that 'depending on local conditions', a decision will be taken on whether house helps, drivers and attendants can be included in the essential services category. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CM Uddhav Thackeray #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdonw #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Lockdown #Slideshow
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.