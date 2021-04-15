In Pics | Mumbai shuts down: Streets deserted, shops shuttered as 15-day COVID-19 curbs kick in

In the wake of surging coronavirus infections, Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has begun 15 days of strict restrictions that came into effect from 8 pm on April 14. The government has imposed Section 144 across the state, limiting the movement and gathering of people amid a spike in COVID cases. (Image: AFP)

The Maharashtra government’s new restrictions require most public places, shops and establishments to remain shut except essential services like grocery shops and banks. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

India crossed another grim milestone on April 15 as it reported more than 2 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to over 14 million and 1,73,000 deaths. (Image: AP)

Deserted roads outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus after restrictions were imposed in Mumbai. The teeming metropolis and other parts of Maharashtra will face lockdown-like curbs for two weeks to stem the record surge in coronavirus infections. (Image: AP)

Empty streets are seen during restrictions imposed by the state government amid rising coronavirus cases. All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain shut till 7 am on May 1. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

India is experiencing its worst pandemic surge, with average daily infections exceeding 1.5 lakh for the last five days. People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai after the curbs were imposed. (Image: AP)

The impact of stricter restrictions can be seen in the life of daily wage workers. Shoeshiners near Gateway of India in Mumbai say their earnings have dwindled in wake of COVID-induced restrictions. "I've been working here for the past 18 years. Earlier, I used to earn Rs 100-200 a day. Now it's hardly Rs 50 a day," Umesh Sakesh said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

No one will be allowed to venture out without a valid reason. Restaurants in the state will remain closed for the next two weeks and only home delivery of food will be allowed during the period. (Image: AFP)

Public transport like local trains, buses, taxis, etc are permitted to run but they can only be used by essential workers and during an emergency or for essential services. (Image: AFP)