1/6 On July 19, Mumbai experienced continuous heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for many parts of Maharashtra, indicating a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in those regions. As per the regional weather body's notification, as many as 10 Maharashtra districts are on 'Orange' alert today. These includes Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia; while other districts including Mumbai were put on a 'Yellow' alert for Thursday. (Image: PTI)

2/6 The impact of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has resulted in road closures, train cancellations, and school closures, causing an imbalance in the region. The IMD has issued alerts for multiple districts on July 20, and the area is anticipated to continue experiencing continuous heavy rains in the upcoming days. (Image: PTI)

3/6 Incessant rain in India's western state of Maharashtra caused a devastating landslide in a mountain village, resulting in at least five fatalities, and many others are feared to be buried under the debris, according to state officials on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

4/6 Mumbai's Marine Drive faced high tides amidst continuous rainfall in Maharashtra. IMD issued 'Red' alerts for Palghar and Raigad, and 'Orange' alert for Mumbai. NDRF deployed 12 teams across the state due to heavy rains. Thane experienced waterlogging, impacting local train services. (Image: PTI)

5/6 IMD Mumbai warns of continuous heavy rainfall and possibility of "very heavy rainfall at a few places" in the next 24 hours. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declares school holidays in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday due to the situation. (Image: PTI)