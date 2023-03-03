In Pics: Main accused in Hathras rape-murder case sentenced to life imprisonment, three others acquitted; here's a timeline
A special court in Uttar Pradesh on March 2 sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment while acquitting three other accused. The court held Sandeep (20) held guilty under section 304 of (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act. The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused.