In Pics: Main accused in Hathras rape-murder case sentenced to life imprisonment, three others acquitted; here's a timeline

1/6 On September 14, 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped and tortured in UP’s Hathras when she went to work in the fields with her mother. The police took the victim to the district hospital and later registered FIR for an attempt to murder under sections of the SC/ST Act. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/6 On September 22, 2020, all four accused were charged with gang rape and attempt to murder and arrested in the next few days. The four accused belonged to the so-called upper caste. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/6 On September 29, 2020, the victim succumbed to her injury and her body was forcefully cremated by UP Police in Hathras against the wishes of the family. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/6 On October 1, 2020, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter and summoned top UP government officials to the court over the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Image: News18 Creative)

5/6 CBI began investigation on October 11, 2020. In its chargesheet, the agency invoked charges of gang rape and murder against the four accused. (Image: News18 Creative)