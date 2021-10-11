In pics | Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The three allies in the ruling government -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support the move. (Image: ANI)

At least nine people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers, BJP workers and a journalist ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. (Image: ANI)

The state-wide bandh commenced from 12 midnight on October 11, according to NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest. He also appealed to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success. (Image: ANI)

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state were coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh got good response. (Image: ANI)

Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for the bandh. (Image: ANI)

Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association. (Image: ANI)