MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In pics | Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The three allies in the ruling government -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support the move.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The three allies in the ruling government -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support the move. (Image: ANI)
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The three allies in the ruling government -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support the move. (Image: ANI)
At least nine people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers, BJP workers and a journalist ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. (Image: ANI)
At least nine people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers, BJP workers and a journalist ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. (Image: ANI)
The state-wide bandh commenced from 12 midnight on October 11, according to NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik. (Image: ANI)
The state-wide bandh commenced from 12 midnight on October 11, according to NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik. (Image: ANI)
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest. He also appealed to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success. (Image: ANI)
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest. He also appealed to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success. (Image: ANI)
The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state are coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh gets good response. (Image: ANI)
The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state were coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh got good response. (Image: ANI)
Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for the bandh. (Image: ANI)
Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for the bandh. (Image: ANI)
Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association. (Image: ANI)
Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association. (Image: ANI)
All shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on the day in Pune, said Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka.
All shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on the day in Pune, said Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Maharashtra bandh #mumbai #Slideshow
first published: Oct 11, 2021 10:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.