English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics: Lexus India starts deliveries of its fifth-generation luxury car on June 30

    The RX is a fifth-generation, hybrid, five-seater luxury car with striking design and advanced technology

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
    Lexus India has officially commenced the deliveries of its fifth-generation, five-seater, RX luxury SUV today. The model was first showcased India at the Auto Expo 2023 and the booking had started immediately after the showcase. (Image:Lexus India)
    1/5
    Lexus India has officially commenced the deliveries of its fifth-generation, five-seater, RX luxury SUV today. The model was first showcased India at the Auto Expo 2023 and the booking had started immediately after the showcase. (Image: Lexus India)
    RX has a magnificent exterior design that Lexus is well known for, with sculpted line, LED illumination, bold and iconic accents that makes the model stand out.(Image: Lexus India)
    2/5
    RX has a magnificent exterior design that Lexus is well known for, with sculpted line, LED illumination, bold and iconic accents that makes the model stand out.(Image: Lexus India)
    RX3
    3/5
    It is a pioneer in automotive industry blending cutting-edge electrified technology with its exceptional features (Image: Lexus India)
    It has spacious interiors that combine high-quality design with advanced technology. Lexus RX comes with Tazuna Driver’s cockpit design enabled with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a multimedia display enhance comfort and convenience. It is equipped with the latest LS3.0+ safety features to ensure comfort and safety.(Image: Lexus India)
    4/5
    It has spacious interiors that combine high-quality design with advanced technology. Lexus RX comes with Tazuna Driver’s cockpit design enabled with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a multimedia display enhance comfort and convenience. It is equipped with the latest LS3.0+ safety features to ensure comfort and safety.(Image: Lexus India)
    Lexus India witnessed good demand for the RX in the entire Asia Pacific region with more than 30% of its APAC sales being contributed by Lexus India.(Image: Lexus India)
    5/5
    Lexus India witnessed good demand for the RX in the entire Asia Pacific region with more than 30% of its APAC sales being contributed by Lexus India. (Image: Lexus India)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lexus India
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 07:01 pm