In Pics: Lexus India starts deliveries of its fifth-generation luxury car on June 30

1/5 Lexus India has officially commenced the deliveries of its fifth-generation, five-seater, RX luxury SUV today. The model was first showcased India at the Auto Expo 2023 and the booking had started immediately after the showcase. (Image: Lexus India)

2/5 RX has a magnificent exterior design that Lexus is well known for, with sculpted line, LED illumination, bold and iconic accents that makes the model stand out.(Image: Lexus India)

3/5 It is a pioneer in automotive industry blending cutting-edge electrified technology with its exceptional features (Image: Lexus India)

4/5 It has spacious interiors that combine high-quality design with advanced technology. Lexus RX comes with Tazuna Driver’s cockpit design enabled with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a multimedia display enhance comfort and convenience. It is equipped with the latest LS3.0+ safety features to ensure comfort and safety.(Image: Lexus India)