In Pics | Ladakh welcomes Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Moneycontrol News

The 14th Dalai Lama arrived at Leh airport on July 15 as he commenced his Ladakh trip. A large number of civilians and monks gathered to welcome the Tibetian spiritual leader. (Source: ANI)He left for Ladakh after a stopover in Jammu where he had arrived on July 14 from Dharamshala. “India and China are both competitive nations and neighbours, sooner or later you have to solve this problem through talks and peaceful means. The use of military force is outdated,” said Dalai Lama. (Source: ANI)The Tibetan spiritual leader is on a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. This is the first official tour of the Dalai Lama outside his base in Dharamshala since the COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: ANI)This visit is also taking place just three days before the 16th round of Corps Commander-level meetings between India and China, which is expected to start on July 17. (Source: ANI)