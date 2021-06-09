In pics | India’s most livable big cities

Bengaluru ranked 1st among ease of living index with 66.7 index score.

Pune ranked 2nd on ease of living index with 66.27 index score.

Ahmedabad ranked 3rd on ease of living index with 64.87 index score.

Chennai ranked 4th on ease of living index with 62.61 index score.

Surat ranked 5th on ease of living index with 61.73 index score.

Navi Mumbai ranked 6th on ease of living index with 61.6 index score.

Coimbatore ranked 7th on ease of living index with 59.72 index score.

Vadodara ranked 8th on ease of living index with 59.24 index score.

Indore ranked 9th on ease of living index with 58.58 index score.

Mumbai ranked 10th on ease of living index with 58.23 index score.