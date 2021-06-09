MARKET NEWS

In pics | India’s most livable big cities

Ease of living index evaluated 49 cities with over one million residents and 62 with less than a million people.

Bangaluru ranked 1 among ease of living index with 66.7 index score.
Pune ranked 2 on ease of living index with 66.27 index score.
Ahmedabad ranked 3 on ease of living index with 64.87 index score.
Chennai ranked 4th on ease of living index with 62.61 index score.
Surat ranked 5th on ease of living index with 61.73 index score.
Navi Mumbai ranked 6th on ease of living index with 61.6 index score.
Coimbatore ranked 7th on ease of living index with 59.72 index score.
Vadodara ranked 8th on ease of living index with 59.24 index score.
Indore ranked 9th on ease of living index with 58.58 index score.
Mumbai ranked 10th on ease of living index with 58.23 index score.
New Delhi ranked 13th on ease of living index with 57.56 index score.
