In pics | Kolkata metro to resume services from September 14, will stay shut on Sundays

In a bid to ease travel woes of several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Kolkata Metro has decided to run special services on September 13 Moneycontrol News Preparations underway at the metro stations of Kolkata Metro as it gears up to resume services from September 14 amid COVID-19. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal) Metro Railway will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day, except Sundays, when operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations. The first train will leave at 8 am and the last train of the day will depart terminal stations at both ends at 7.40 pm. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal) Metro services have remained suspended for more than five months amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have asked passengers having fever, cough or cold not to undertake the journey. (Image: Twitter @ANI) In a bid to ease travel woes of several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, metro authorities have decided to run special services on September 13. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Kolkata Metro Railway has issued set of dos and don'ts for passengers ahead of resumption in services. Passengers are asked to wear masks covering their nose and sanitise their hands from dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:32 pm