In Pics | Key highlights from G20 summit's first FMCBG meeting

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

"Conversations and negotiations are getting more difficult due to geo-political tensions as the war goes on," Nadia Calviño, Spain's Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization told reporters in Bengaluru on February 25 on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. (File Image)"This week, I am at the #G20 in India, and started off with a meeting with our host, @NSitharaman, to discuss opportunities for Canada and India to continue to work together," tweeted Christie Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Canada. (@cafreeland)Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy PM & Minister of Economy and Finance, South Korea on the sidelines of 1st G20 FMCBG under the G20India Presidency, in Bengaluru. (@FinMinIndia)Advanced tech for better health care: G20 delegates keenly observe the functioning of 'AlSteth' a next-generation smart stethoscope that helps doctors with greater accuracy by turning the sound into visuals directly through a mobile app while Nirmala Sitharaman explains the concept. (Screen grab from @nsitharamanoffc)Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Argentinian Minister of Economy Sergio Massa met ahead of 1st G20 FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru. The Ministers exchanged views on priorities under G20 Indian Presidency with Argentinian support to India during its G20 Presidency. (@FinMinIndia)