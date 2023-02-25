In Pics | Key highlights from G20 summit's first FMCBG meeting

1/5 "Conversations and negotiations are getting more difficult due to geo-political tensions as the war goes on," Nadia Calviño, Spain's Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization told reporters in Bengaluru on February 25 on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. (File Image)

2/5 "This week, I am at the #G20 in India, and started off with a meeting with our host, @NSitharaman, to discuss opportunities for Canada and India to continue to work together," tweeted Christie Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Canada. (@cafreeland)

3/5 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy PM & Minister of Economy and Finance, South Korea on the sidelines of 1st G20 FMCBG under the G20India Presidency, in Bengaluru. (@FinMinIndia)

4/5 Advanced tech for better health care: G20 delegates keenly observe the functioning of 'AlSteth' a next-generation smart stethoscope that helps doctors with greater accuracy by turning the sound into visuals directly through a mobile app while Nirmala Sitharaman explains the concept. (Screen grab from @nsitharamanoffc)