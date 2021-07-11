In Pics: Kashmiris begin preparation to celebrate Eid al-Adha

A sheep that is brought for sale ahead of upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha drinks water leaking from a broken pipe in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, July 11.

Sheep that are brought for sale ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha graze on the banks of a river as old houses are seen in the background in Srinagar.

Sunlight coming between clouds fall on the Dal Lake after an early morning rain in Srinagar. Eid al-Adha 2021 in India will begin on the evening of July 20 and ends on the evening of July 21.

Kashmiri shepherds push a sheep into a river to clean it before selling ahead of upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar.