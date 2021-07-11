MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics: Kashmiris begin preparation to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha 2021 in India will begin on the evening of July 20 and ends on the evening of July 21.

Associated Press
July 11, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
pjimage (99)
A sheep that is brought for sale ahead of upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha drinks water leaking from a broken pipe in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, July 11.
pjimage (98)
Sheep that are brought for sale ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha graze on the banks of a river as old houses are seen in the background in Srinagar.
pjimage (95)
Sunlight coming between clouds fall on the Dal Lake after an early morning rain in Srinagar. Eid al-Adha 2021 in India will begin on the evening of  July 20 and ends on the evening of July 21.
pjimage (97)
Kashmiri shepherds push a sheep into a river to clean it before selling ahead of upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar.
pjimage (96)
Kashmiri shepherds push a sheep into a river to clean it before selling ahead of Eid al-Adha.
Associated Press
Tags: #Eid al-Adha #India #Kashmir #Slideshow
first published: Jul 11, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.