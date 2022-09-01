English
    Kanpur Airport to have world-class facilities by December; take a look at proposed project

    Airport Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers’ facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore, an official release said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Airport Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore, an official release said on September 1. (Source: PIB)
    Airport Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers’ facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore, an official release said on September 1. (Source: PIB)
    The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft. (Source: PIB)
    The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft. (Source: PIB)
    The new terminal building of the civil enclave is built in an area of 6248 square meter and will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours with host facilities such as eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. (Source: PIB)
    The new terminal building of the Civil Enclave is built in an area of 6,248 square meter and will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours. It will also include facilities such as eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, AAI added. (Source: PIB)
    The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is also expected to be completed by 31st December 2022. (Source: PIB)
    The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022. (Source: PIB)
    The development of civil enclave of Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to this City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region. (Source: PIB)
    The development Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to this City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region. (Source: PIB)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 03:17 pm
