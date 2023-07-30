In Pics: ISRO's PSLV-C56 successfully puts 7 Singaporean satellites in orbit

1/10 The launch of PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passengers, from the first launch-pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota was accomplished successfully on July 30 at 6.30 am. PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It will launch DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude. (Image Source: ISRO)

2/10 The lift-off was scheduled at 6.30 am on July 30 from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre spaceport with the satellites expected to be injected into a NEO at an altitude of 535 kms. (Image Source: ISRO)

3/10 ISRO used its trusted workhorse PSLV, known for its ability to successfully place satellites into the intended orbit, for the launch vehicle's 58th flight and the 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration. (Image Source: ISRO)

4/10 PSLV-C56 carries carry DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, which is the primary satellite along with six co-passenger satellites in a dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India, which is the commercial arm of ISRO. The satellites will serve customers in Singapore. (Image Source: ISRO)

5/10 The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers (Image Source: ISRO).

6/10 DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry. (Image Source: ISRO)

7/10 The co-passengers are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanoatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration. (Image Source: ISRO)

8/10 ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "We are going to have many exciting further activities on the PS4 stage after this (successful launch). The PSLV fourth stage, which is currently in the orbit of the satellite which is at almost 535 km circular orbit in a 5-degree inclination, will be brought back to a lower orbit of 300 km". He said the reason for bringing back the PS4 stage to a lower orbit was to mitigate space debris problems. (Image Source: ISRO)

9/10 PSLV Mission Director S R Biju said, "The primary mission, the primary objective of the mission is completed (to place the seven Singapore satellites into intended orbits), but it has become a habit for PSLV (sic) to doing some experiments (in the fourth stage of the rocket). Because as you know, last time also we have done this, that is we have written 'POEMS', we have sung melodies in space, we have taken startups to orbit, all those things we have done with spent PS4 stage and this time we thought we will do something different." (Image Source: ISRO)