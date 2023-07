1/7 Chandrayaan 3 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 pm with the LVM3-M4 GSLV heavy-lift launch vehicle. (Image: ISRO)

2/7 The LVM3-M4 lifted off with the help of strap-on S200 booster engines to an altitude of 44.7 km when the main booster, L110 was ignited. This commenced the first sequence of Chnadrayaan 3’s journey to the Moon. (Image: ISRO)

3/7 The L110 engine took LVM3-M4 along with the payload faring containing the satellite to an altitude of 175 km where it separated from the Chandrayaan 3. (Image: ISRO)

4/7 The Chandrayaan 3 satellite was taken to an altitude of 179 km where it was put in an elliptical orbit around the Earth for five manoeuvres around Earth until it is finally slingshot to the Moon’s gravitational field. (Image: ISRO)

5/7 The journey from lift-off to elliptical orbit took around 16 minutes and all the stages of separation and ignition seemed to be normal. Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft would take 42 days to reach the closest point in the orbit around the Moon. The estimated smooth landing of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover is on August 23 or August 24. (Image: ISRO)

6/7 Mission Director Mohan Kumar along with ISRO Chairman S Somnath gave the details of the lift-off and assured that all sequences appear to be normal. He thanked all the dignitaries present for the viewing and the ISRO family for showing support for the mission. (Image: ISRO)