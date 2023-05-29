English
    In pics | ISRO's GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite lifts off from Chennai

    Amidst clear skies, the rocket took flight at a prefixed time of 10:42 am.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    ISRO's GSLV-F12 rocket carrying the navigation satellite NVS-O1 was successfully lifted off its spaceport on May 29. Image: ANI
    The rocket which stood tall at a height of 51.7 metres lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport located about 130 kms away from Chennai. Amidst clear skies, the rocket took flight at a prefixed time of 10:42 am. Image: ANI
    This second-generation navigation satellite serious has been recognised as a significant launch, one that will ensure the continuity of the NavIC services - an Indian regional satellite navigation system quite similar to GPS that aims to provide accurate as well as real-time navigation within the country and a region that extends 1,500 kms around the mainland.  Image: ISRO
    About 20 mins after the rocket took flight, it is scheduled to place the 2,232 kg satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of nearly 251 km. Image: ANI
