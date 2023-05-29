In pics | ISRO's GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite lifts off from Chennai

1/4 ISRO's GSLV-F12 rocket carrying the navigation satellite NVS-O1 was successfully lifted off its spaceport on May 29. Image: ANI

2/4 The rocket which stood tall at a height of 51.7 metres lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport located about 130 kms away from Chennai. Amidst clear skies, the rocket took flight at a prefixed time of 10:42 am. Image: ANI

3/4 This second-generation navigation satellite serious has been recognised as a significant launch, one that will ensure the continuity of the NavIC services - an Indian regional satellite navigation system quite similar to GPS that aims to provide accurate as well as real-time navigation within the country and a region that extends 1,500 kms around the mainland. Image: ISRO