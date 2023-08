1/5 Following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, ISRO announced on August 28 that India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, will launch on September 2 at 11:50 a.m. from the Sriharikota spaceport. (Image: X/@ISRO)

2/5 The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is intended to perform remote studies of the solar corona as well as in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrange point), which is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. (Image: X/@ISRO)

3/5 Lagrange Points are locations in space where the Sun's and Earth's gravitational forces produce heightened zones of attraction and repulsion. According to NASA, they can be utilised by spacecraft to lower the amount of fuel required to stay in orbit. Lagrange points are named after the French-Italian mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange. (Image: X/@ISRO)

4/5 A satellite in halo orbit around the L1 point has the significant benefit of continuously viewing the Sun with no occultation/eclipses. This will give us a significant advantage in studying solar activity and its impact on space weather in real-time. (Image: X/@ISRO)