In Pics | INS Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene Submarine under Project 75, launched in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on April 20 launched INS Vagsheer, the last of the six submarines under Project 75. (Source/Image: PTI/ANI)Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was present at the launch of the submarine. (Source/Image: PTI/ANI)INS Vagsheer is the sixth Scorpene Submarine under Project 75. Post-launch the submarine will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy. (Source/Image: PTI/ANI)Named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first submarine ‘Vagsheer’ was commissioned in December 1974. It was decommissioned in April 1997. (Source/Image: PTI/ANI)The new submarine is the latest incarnation of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance a ship never ceases to exist. Even after a ship/submarine is decommissioned, a new ship/submarine replaces the old one with the same name. (Source/Image: PTI/ANI)