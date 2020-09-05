In pics | INDRA NAVY 2020: Indian and Russia navies hold two-day bilateral maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day maritime exercise was held in an entirely ‘no-contact, at sea only’ format as a health safety protocol Moneycontrol News In the 11th edition of INDRA NAVY, a two day biennial bilateral maritime exercise between India and Russia held on September 4 and 5 in the Bay of Bengal, INS Ranvijay, Shakti and Russian naval Ships Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs and Boris Butoma carried out evolutions and exercises at sea. (Image: Twitter @ANI) This edition included the conduct of wide-ranging activities across the spectrum of Maritime Operations. Exercise INDRA NAVY was first held in 2003 with the aim of enhancing interoperability and improving understanding between Indian and Russian navies. (Image: News18) The Indian Navy has deployed Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer, and Sahyadri, the indigenous frigate. Fleet tanker Shakti and integral choppers have also been deployed for INDRA NAVY 2020 exercise. The Russian Federation Navy, on the other hand, has deployed their destroyers Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs, and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet. (Image: Twitter @ANI) The ships undertook surface and anti-air drills, firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy) This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day maritime exercise was held in an entirely ‘no-contact, at sea only’ format as a health safety protocol against the virus. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Exercise INDRA NAVY 2020 will help to further boost mutual confidence and co-operation between the two navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Sep 5, 2020 08:41 pm