In pics | INDRA NAVY 2020: Indian and Russia navies hold two-day bilateral maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Navy has deployed Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer, and Sahyadri, the indigenous frigate. Fleet tanker Shakti and integral choppers have also been deployed for INDRA NAVY 2020 exercise. The Russian Federation Navy, on the other hand, has deployed their destroyers Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs, and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet. (Image: Twitter @ANI)