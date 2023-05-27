In Pics | India's Parliament gets a new address, take a look

1/5 The new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, is built adjacent to the existing parliament complex in the heart of Delhi.

2/5 The Lok Sabha seating will be three times that of the present house. The chamber has been designed around the theme of the national bird peacock.

3/5 The building, which is said to reflect the aspirations of more than 1.4 billion people, will have offices equipped with the latest communication technology.

4/5 The new building also addresses structural safety concerns, as Delhi is in Seismic Zone-IV, the second-most seismically active zone in the country.