    In Pics | India's Parliament gets a new address, take a look

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is built adjacent to the old complex in New Delhi, on May 28

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
    The new parliament building, which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 28, is built just beside the existing parliament building,
    The new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, is built adjacent to the existing parliament complex in the heart of Delhi.
    The Lok Sabha seating will be three times bigger than the existing plan. Its theme is based on our National Bird - Peacock.
    The Lok Sabha seating will be three times that of the present house. The chamber has been designed around the theme of the national bird peacock.
    The building will also have offices that are equipped with modern day communications technology.
    The building, which is said to reflect the aspirations of more than 1.4 billion people, will have offices equipped with the latest communication technology.
    The new building addresses structural safety concerns as the current building was built when Delhi was in Seismic Zone-II. The city is now in Seismic Zone-IV.
    The new building also addresses structural safety concerns, as Delhi is in Seismic Zone-IV, the second-most seismically active zone in the country.
    The new building is also accessible for people with disabilities to move freely and independently.
    The new building is also accessible for people with disabilities to move freely and independently.
