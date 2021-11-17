In Pics | Indian Railways unveils its first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station

If you are travelling to Mumbai for a short business trip or if you need a budget stay in the financial capital, then you can crash at the pod hotel with modern resting facilities which has come up at the Mumbai Central station. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The Railways’ first capsule hotel, also known as Pod hotel, was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on November 17. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The Railways partnered with Urbanpod, India’s first and only pod hotel company, to set up pod hotels on a revenue-share model. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

Urbanpod, founded by Shalabh Mittal and Hiren Gandhi in 2017, borrows the concept of pod hotels from a similar chain in Singapore. The concept, however, hails from Japan's popular capsule hotels started in the 1970s. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The pod hotel concept at the Mumbai Central station is the first-of-its-kind on the Indian Railways network. A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)