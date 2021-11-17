MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Indian Railways unveils its first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station

Indian railways opens its first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station. The Railways’ first capsule hotel, also known as Pod hotel, is inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on November 17.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
If you are travelling to Mumbai for a short business trip or if you need a budget stay in the financial capital, then you can crash at the pod hotel with modern resting facilities which has come up at the Mumbai Central station. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
If you are travelling to Mumbai for a short business trip or if you need a budget stay in the financial capital, then you can crash at the pod hotel with modern resting facilities which has come up at the Mumbai Central station. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Indian railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station. Railways' first capsule hotel, also known as Pod hotel, was inaugurated virtually by Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on November 17. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The Railways’ first capsule hotel, also known as Pod hotel, was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on November 17. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The Railways partnered with Urbanpod, India's first and only pod hotel company, to set up pod hotels on a revenue-share model. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The Railways partnered with Urbanpod, India’s first and only pod hotel company, to set up pod hotels on a revenue-share model. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Urbanpod, founded by Shalabh Mittal and Hiren Gandhi in 2017, borrows the concept of pod hotels from a similar chain in Singapore. The concept, however, hails from Japan's popular capsule hotels started in the 1970s. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Urbanpod, founded by Shalabh Mittal and Hiren Gandhi in 2017, borrows the concept of pod hotels from a similar chain in Singapore. The concept, however, hails from Japan's popular capsule hotels started in the 1970s. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The pod hotel concept at the Mumbai Central Station is the first-of-its-kind on the Indian Railways. A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
The pod hotel concept at the Mumbai Central station is the first-of-its-kind on the Indian Railways network. A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
According to a senior Western Railway official, each room, or a pod, will cost Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours for staying in this pod with facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror and reading lights. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
According to a senior Western Railway official, each room, or a pod, will cost Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours for staying in this pod with facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror and reading lights. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Railways #Mumbai Central Station #Pod Hotel #Slideshow #UrbanPod
first published: Nov 17, 2021 09:03 pm

