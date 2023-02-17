In Pics: India to welcome 12 cheetahs from South Africa on February 18

1/6

Moneycontrol News

Twelve cheetahs, including seven males and five females, have started their journey from South Africa and are set to arrive in India on February 18. Taking the total count of the big cats to 20 in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. (Image: Twitter @byadavbjp)The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane is bringing the 12 cheetahs from South Africa. The Cheetahs from South Africa are loaded for their new home in Kuno National Park. Last month, South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetahs in India to establish a viable cheetah population in the Asian country. (Image: Twitter @byadavbjp)The Cheetah Projects Chief of India SP Yadav on February 17 said that arrangements are in place at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park for 12 African Cheetah being brought from South Africa to ensure that the big cats do not face any kind of disturbances. (Image: Twitter @byadavbjp)Union Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav on February 17 addressed the media briefing to announce the translocation of cheetahs from South Africa to India. Yadav said that bringing the Cheetah back to India will help in restoring the nation’s natural heritage. (Image: PIB)Earlier, eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, 2022. The big cat returned to India 71 years after the last recorded cheetah was hunted down in Chhattisgarh in 1952. (Image: PIB)The goal of Cheetah introduction project in India is to establish viable cheetah metapopulation that allows the cheetahs to perform their functional role as a top predator and provide space for their expansion within its historic range, thereby contributing to its global conservation efforts. (Image: Twitter @byadavbjp)