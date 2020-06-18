App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India pays tribute to martyrs killed in violent clash against China in Galwan Valley

At least 20 jawans of the Indian Army were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops on June 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots, instead throwing rocks and trading blows. This happened during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Indians light candles to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during the confrontation with Chinese soldiers. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
1/16

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangir, north-east of Srinagar, on June 17. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots, instead threw rocks and traded blows. China said that it was seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, June 17, 2020. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots in the clash in the Ladakh region on June 15. China said that it is seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
2/16

An Indian army soldier guards atop one of the vehicles as an army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangir, north-east of Srinagar, India, June 17. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

An Indian army soldier guards atop one of the vehicles as an army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
3/16

People pay tribute to Indian army soldier Sunil Kumar, who was killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, as his body was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan airport, in Patna, Bihar on June 17. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

People pay tribute to Indian army soldier Sunil Kumar, who was killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, as his body was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan airport, in Patna, Bihar on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
4/16

A truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu arrived in Suryapet, about 140 kilometers from Hyderabad on June 18. Babu was among the twenty Indian troops who were killed in the clash on June 15 that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu arrives in Suryapet, about 140 kilometers from Hyderabad, India, June 18, 2020. Babu was among the twenty Indian troops who were killed in the clash on June 15 that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
5/16

People shower flower petals on a truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People shower flower petals on a truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
6/16

B. Upender weeps by the coffin of his son Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

B. Upender weeps by the coffin of his son Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
7/16

People gathered shout slogans during the funeral of Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People gathered shout slogans during the funeral of Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
8/16

Indian army officers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian army officers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
9/16

An Indian army officer pays tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

An Indian army officer pays tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
10/16

Indian army soldiers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at his home town at Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian army soldiers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at his home town at Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
11/16

Santoshi (center) mourns beside the coffin of her husband Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at their home town at Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Santoshi (center) mourns by the coffin of her husband Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at their home town at Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
12/16

Indian army officers carry the coffin of Colonel B. Santosh Babu for his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian army officers carry the coffin of Colonel B. Santosh Babu for his funeral in Suryapet, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
13/16

In this photo released by India Government Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region as he holds a video conference with chief ministers, in New Delhi on June 17. (India Government Press Information Bureau via AP)

In this photo released by India Government Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region as he holds a video conference with chief ministers, in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2020. (India Government Press Information Bureau via AP)
14/16

Members of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sit in front of India Gate monument in New Delhi, India, holding candles as tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region on June 17. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Members of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sit in front of India Gate monument in New Delhi, India, holding candles as tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, June 17, 2020 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
15/16

Indians light candles in Hyderabad to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers on June 17. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indians light candles in Hyderabad, India, to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
16/16

Indians light candles in Hyderabad, India, to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Galwan valley #india china border dispute #India China border news #India China standoff #Slideshow #tribute to soldiers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.