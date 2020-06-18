In pics | India pays tribute to martyrs killed in violent clash against China in Galwan Valley

At least 20 jawans of the Indian Army were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops on June 15. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangir, north-east of Srinagar, on June 17. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots, instead threw rocks and traded blows. China said that it was seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) 2/16 An Indian army soldier guards atop one of the vehicles as an army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangir, north-east of Srinagar, India, June 17. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) 3/16 People pay tribute to Indian army soldier Sunil Kumar, who was killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, as his body was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan airport, in Patna, Bihar on June 17. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui) 4/16 A truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu arrived in Suryapet, about 140 kilometers from Hyderabad on June 18. Babu was among the twenty Indian troops who were killed in the clash on June 15 that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 5/16 People shower flower petals on a truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 6/16 B. Upender weeps by the coffin of his son Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 7/16 People gathered shout slogans during the funeral of Colonel B. Santosh Babu in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 8/16 Indian army officers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 9/16 An Indian army officer pays tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 10/16 Indian army soldiers and family members pay tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at his home town at Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 11/16 Santoshi (center) mourns beside the coffin of her husband Colonel B. Santosh Babu during a funeral at their home town at Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 12/16 Indian army officers carry the coffin of Colonel B. Santosh Babu for his funeral in Suryapet on June 18. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 13/16 In this photo released by India Government Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region as he holds a video conference with chief ministers, in New Delhi on June 17. (India Government Press Information Bureau via AP) 14/16 Members of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sit in front of India Gate monument in New Delhi, India, holding candles as tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region on June 17. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) 15/16 Indians light candles in Hyderabad to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers on June 17. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) 16/16 Indians light candles in Hyderabad, India, to pay tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:07 pm