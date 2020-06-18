In pics | India pays tribute to martyrs killed in violent clash against China in Galwan Valley

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangir, north-east of Srinagar, on June 17. Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots, instead threw rocks and traded blows. China said that it was seeking a peaceful resolution to its Himalayan border dispute with India following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the most violent confrontation in decades. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)