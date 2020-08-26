In pics | India gets its longest river-crossing ropeway service in Guwahati across Brahmaputra River

The ropeway aims at boosting tourism and ensuring faster travel with a breath-taking view of the mighty Brahmaputra River Moneycontrol News India’s longest river-crossing ropeway across the Brahmaputra River was opened on August 24. Assam gets its first ropeway over mighty Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati. A landmark in Assam's tourism it will also immensely benefit the daily commuters from North Guwahati. (Image: Twitter @himantabiswa) The ropeway aimed at boosting tourism and ensuring faster travel was inaugurated by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddhartha Bhattacharya. According to the officials this is one of the most advanced and longest river crossing aerial tramway system in India. (Image: Twitter @himantabiswa) The ropeway links Kachari Ghat situated on the southern bank of Brahmaputra in the main city to the northern part of Guwahati. The service would benefit people who earlier use to travel for hours from one place to another by boats or other means. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Apart from substantially reducing travel time, the ropeway will provide a breathtaking view of the mighty Brahmaputra and promote tourism in the state. (Image: Twittre @sarbanandsonwal) The ropeway was conceived by GoA as an enabling infrastructure project for additional all-purpose transportation between two banks of river Brahmaputra. The 1820 meter ropeway, built at Rs 56 crore, will accommodate 30 passengers in a cabin and complete the travel in 8 minutes. (Image: Twitter @himantabiswa) The 1,820 meter Guwahati ropeway across Brahmaputra can travel 250 persons per hour. (Image: Twitter @sarbanandsonwal) First Published on Aug 26, 2020 02:57 pm