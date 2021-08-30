In Pics: India celebrates Janmashtami, festivities dampened due to COVID-19 curbs

A girl get a tika applied on her forehead during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shops for idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for idols of Hindu deity Krishna and other worship materials on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Hindu priests pour holy water over the idols of Hindu deities Krishna and Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, at a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

A shopkeeper wearing a face mask sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Janmashtami is one of the major festivals celebrated by the Hindu community based in India and across the world (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A shopkeeper displays an idol of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)