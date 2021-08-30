MARKET NEWS

In Pics: India celebrates Janmashtami, festivities dampened due to COVID-19 curbs

Janmashtami, the festival which marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Krishna, is celebrated annually with much enthusiasm in India. However, this is the second year when the festivities have been dampened, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
A girl get a tika applied on her forehead during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A girl get a tika applied on her forehead during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shops for idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus shops for idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for idols of Hindu deity Krishna and other worship materials on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop for idols of Hindu deity Krishna and other worship materials on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Hindu priests pour holy water over the idols of Hindu deities Krishna and Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, at a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)
Hindu priests pour holy water over the idols of Hindu deities Krishna and Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, at a temple in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)
A shopkeeper wearing face mask sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A shopkeeper wearing a face mask sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Jammu (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Janmashtami is one of the major festivals celebrated by the Hindu community based in India and across the world (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Janmashtami is one of the major festivals celebrated by the Hindu community based in India and across the world (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A shopkeeper displays an idol of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A shopkeeper displays an idol of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
The celebrations were dampened this year due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. In Maharashtra, the 'Dahi Handi' events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
The celebrations were dampened this year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Maharashtra, the 'Dahi Handi' events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Tags: #Covid-19 #festivals #India #janmashtami
first published: Aug 30, 2021 04:22 pm

