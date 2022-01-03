MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-olds

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-to-18-year age group has been launched across the country amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus infection

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Gujarat begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group on January 3, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)
The special week-long statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat aims to cover nearly 36 lakh beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age category. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)
A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive has been planned on January 7 in Gujarat with focus on students of Class 10, as per the health department. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)
COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15 to 18 age category begins at Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Manimajra, Chandigarh. (Image: ANI)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan in Dibrugarh district. (Image: ANI)
COVID-19 vaccination starts for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. (Image: ANI)
COVID-19 Vaccination begins for children aged 15 to 18 years at Chetla Girls High School in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 3, 2022 10:12 am

