In Pics | India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-olds

Gujarat begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group on January 3, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)

A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive has been planned on January 7 in Gujarat with focus on students of Class 10, as per the health department. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15 to 18 age category begins at Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Manimajra, Chandigarh. (Image: ANI)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan in Dibrugarh district. (Image: ANI)

COVID-19 vaccination starts for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. (Image: ANI)