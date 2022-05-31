In Pics | IKEA India all set to open its store in Bengaluru on June 22

Moneycontrol News

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), the global Swedish home furnishing retailer, is set to open its third store in Bengaluru, India on June 22 after Mumbai and Hyderabad. The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, making the store accessible for many people. (Image: IKEA)The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity. IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. (Image: Twitter @tsuvik)IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements." (Image: Twitter @IndexKarnataka)Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said. The store will also house one of the largest children's play area 'Småland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated. (Image: IKEA Bengaluru)