In Pics | Holi 2023: Things to know about famous Holi celebrations in different parts of India

Hola Mohalla is an annual fair that is organised on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib (Rupnagar district) following Holi. It is celebrated for three consecutive days. Members of Sikh community display their physical strength by performing dare-devils acts.Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan; the bonfire takes place on the grounds of City Palace. The ruling Mewar king and his family grace the occasion by lighting the holi pyre, while the locals perform Gair (folk dance) around the bonfire.Basant Utsav, which means ‘celebration of spring’ is held on the day of Holi. The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan.Rangpanchami is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals of Maharashtra also know Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. The festival is observed mainly by the fishing community, and the celebration involves dancing and singing.Lathmar Holi is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration.Khadi Holi is played in Kunaon region of Uttarakhand. As part of tradition, the locals wear traditional attires, sing and dance around the city on folk tunes. These gatherings are known as Tolis and people greet one another by smearing colour on each other’s faces.In Kerala, Holi is not as popular and thus is celebrated in its own unique version. Traditional celebration is prevalent amongst the Kudumbi and Konkani communities of Kerala. On the first day of celebration, people visit Gosripuram Thiruma’s Konkani temple and on the next, they play Holi with water and turmeric.