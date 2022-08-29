English
    In Pics: Here's how we crumpled up a couple of towers in Noida without disturbing anyone around

    Noida Twin Towers were demolished using ‘building implosion’ or ‘waterfall implosion’ technique on August 28 after the Supreme Court declared them illegal for violating building norms. This isn’t the only method used to bring down skyscrapers. Here's a look at the art (and science) of demolition.

    August 29, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    Demolition is the process of dismantling a building by pre-planned or controlled methods. It often involves highly trained experts working with debris, weather conditions and materials.
    Apex and Ceyane, the Supertech twin towers, at Noida, were demolished on August 28. The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court for grave violation of building norms.
    The demolition was completed within seconds but followed a 12-year court battle between residents in the area and the builder, Supertech Limited. 3,700 kg of explosives was filled in around 9,400 holes to destroy the twin towers.
    Ahead of the demolition, the towers were surrounded by scaffolding, fences, barricades and special covers to block dust from the approximately 88,000 tons of debris that would be generated. The demolition process uses explosives to knock out a building’s main supports, causing the building to collapse.
    The method uses strategically placed explosives in a way that makes the building collapse on itself causing minimal or no damage to surroundings.
    For smaller buildings like homes and offices, an excavator is often used to dismantle the structure.
    A massive ball of steel is suspended from a crane and swung into a building. Its weight, inertia and the gravity bring down the building.
