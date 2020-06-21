In Pics | Here's how International Yoga Day 2020 was marked across India

International Yoga Day 2020 is being celebrated across India. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. Here are images from around the country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated in India and around the world, on June 21, under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this picture, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is seen performing an asana at the Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (Image: ANI) 2/10 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga at his residence in New Delhi, along with his family members. (Image: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp) 3/10 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at India-China border, perform yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath, Uttarakhand. (Image: ANI) 4/10 President Ram Nath Kovind performing an asana. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) 5/10 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performs yoga at his residence. (Image: Twitter/@ombirlakota) 6/10 Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performing yoga with people from different communities. (Image: ANI) 7/10 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat performs yoga. (Image: ANI) 8/10 ITBP personnel performing yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, in Ladakh. (Image: ANI) 9/10 BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur performs yoga at party office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: ANI) 10/10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel performing yoga in Jammu. (Image: ANI) First Published on Jun 21, 2020 08:42 am