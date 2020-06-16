In Pics | Here's a look at flashpoints in India-China ties

In the recent past, the armed forces of two countries were involved in a face-off in Doklam in 2017. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 An Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent stand-off with Chinese troops on June 15. Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for quite some time. Let’s take a look at the flashpoints in the last five decades. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/5 2020 | Ladakh standoff | Hundreds of soldiers have been ranged against each other in the remote snow desert of Ladakh since April after Chinese patrols advanced into the Indian side of the border. A statement released by the Indian Army on 16 June said one army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/5 2017 | Doklam | In June 2017, Chinese troops attempted to construct a road near Doklam plateau, in a territory claimed by both China and Bhutan. Indian troops stepped in as the territory lay close to an Indian highway. The standoff lasted for 72 days. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/5 1987 | Arunachal standoff | India granted statehood to Arunachal Pradesh in 1986. The Chinese government proceeded to protest. The Chinese Army crossed LAC and entered the Sumdorong Chu Valley and started building helipads. Skirmishes occurred when the Indian troops refused to stand down. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/5 1967 | Nathu La and Cho La clashes | The scuffle started after Chinese troops infiltrated into the Sikkim-side of the border. The standoff lasted for over two months. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 16, 2020 06:26 pm