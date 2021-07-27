In Pics | Heavy rains in Delhi, waterlogging in many areas

Delhi received heavy rains on the morning on July 27, leading to extensive waterlogging on several road stretches. (Image: ANI)

Some of the stretches and areas in Delhi where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Alaknanda and near Pragati Maidan among others, reported news agency PTI. (Image: ANI)

The waterlogging following heavy rains in Delhi also created traffic snarls in different locations of the city. Traffic moved at slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road among others. (Image: ANI)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon had reached the capital on July 13, which was 16 days behind the usual date of onset. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. In 2020, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. (Image: ANI)

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the IMD said on July 26. (Image: ANI)

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and the possibility of thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds carrying a speed of 30-40 kmph later in the day. (Image: ANI)