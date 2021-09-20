MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Heavy rainfall in Kolkata, streets get waterlogged

IMD says heavy downpour to continue for the next 2-3 hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Streets in Lake Gardens area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
Streets in Lake Gardens area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
IMD says heavy downpour to continue for the next 2-3 hours. (Image: ANI)
IMD says heavy downpour to continue for the next two-three hours. (Image: ANI)
People wade through submerged roads in Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the city. (Image: ANI)
People wade through submerged roads in Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the city. (Image: ANI)
"This is a low-lying area of the city. There is no proper drainage system. People say that drainage got damaged because people throw garbage on roads," says a local of Lake Gardens area of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
"This is a low-lying area of the city. There is no proper drainage system. People say that drainage got damaged because people throw garbage on roads," says a local of Lake Gardens area of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
People walk through water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
People walk through water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
Rickshaw driver drives rickshaw in a waterlogged street of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
Rickshaw driver drives rickshaw in a waterlogged the street of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
Vehicles on the roads pass through flooded water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
Vehicles on the roads pass through flooded water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)
A man tries to reach his office in a rickshaw in water. (Image: ANI)
A man tries to reach his office in a rickshaw in water. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
#Kolkata #Kolkata floods
first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:11 pm

