In Pics | Heavy rainfall in Kolkata, streets get waterlogged

Streets in Lake Gardens area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

IMD says heavy downpour to continue for the next two-three hours. (Image: ANI)

People wade through submerged roads in Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the city. (Image: ANI)

"This is a low-lying area of the city. There is no proper drainage system. People say that drainage got damaged because people throw garbage on roads," says a local of Lake Gardens area of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

People walk through water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

Rickshaw driver drives rickshaw in a waterlogged the street of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

Vehicles on the roads pass through flooded water in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)