In Pics | Government measures to help farmers tide over COVID-19 crisis

The government's slew of measures for the agriculture sector include amendments in the Essential Commodities Act. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 On June 3, the Union Cabinet approved several measures to alleviate the problems faced by rural India boost rural India. Landmark decisions were taken to benefit farmers and transform agriculture sector. Here are the key relief measures for the agriculture sector announced by the government. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/15 Government announced Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 15,000 crore. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/15 Rs 4,000 crore plan to promote herbal cultivation in India. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/15 Rs 500 crore plan for beekeeping initiatives (Image: News18 Creative) 5/15 Additional Rs 500 crore fund provided to Operation Green as the supply chain has been disrupted during the lockdown due to which the farmers were not able to sell their produce in the markets. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/15 Amendments in Essential Commodity Act to help farmers. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/15 A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to farmers, barrier free inter-state trade and framework for e-trading of agriculture produce. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/15 Facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters in a fair and transparent manner. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/15 Agriculture sector employs over 50 percent of India’s population. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/15 Focus areas | Farmers, food processing and allied activities. (Image: News18 Creative) 11/15 Steps taken during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative) 12/15 Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formulation of micro food enterprises. (Image: News18 Creative) 13/15 Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agri-infrastructure. (Image: News18 Creative) 14/15 Rs 20,000 crore scheme for fisheries. (Image: News18 Creative) 15/15 Rs 13,343 crore allocated for livestock vaccination. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:45 pm